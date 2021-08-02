Prezzo delle NAND Flash in salita fino alla fine del 2021

Secondo quanto riporta la società di analisi TrendForce, i prezzi delle memorie NAND Flash dovrebbero continuare ad aumentare fino alla fine del 2021. A determinare questi aumenti sono diversi fattori, quasi tutti legati, comunque, alla pandemia Covid-19 attualmente in atto:

i servizi di Cloud stanno aumentando notevolmente la propria capacità di archiviazione;

privati ed enti pubblici continuano ad acquistare una gran quantità di terminali (Tablet e Notebook principalmente);

l'arrivo della stagione natalizia determinerà un aumento della Domanda, a fronte di un'Offerta costante;

l'imprevisto aumento della Domanda indiana;

la carenza di CTRL NAND, che non permette di commercializzare abbastanza periferiche di memorizzazione SATA ed M.2 dedicate al mondo PC.

In linea generale il costo delle periferiche di memorizzazione, nell'arco del 3Q21, dovrebbe aumentare tra il 5% e il 15%: "NAND Flash suppliers are giving priority to the demand related to data centers and enterprise servers. Furthermore, NAND Flash bit consumption has increased significantly because the share of 4/8TB products in shipments of enterprise SSDs is growing rapidly. Additionally, NAND Flash suppliers are maintaining a low level of inventory as the demand situation is healthy in the major application segments such as notebooks and smartphones. Owing to these factors, NAND Flash suppliers have no inclination to expand the supply of NAND Flash wafers. Even if demand starts to weaken, suppliers will continue to raise contract prices of NAND Flash wafers on a monthly basis for the sake of extending their gross margins. TrendForce therefore projects that contract prices of NAND Flash wafers will rise by 8-13% QoQ for 3Q21".