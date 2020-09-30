AMD, disponibili i driver Adrenalin 2020 Edition 20.9.2 per STAR WARS: Squadrons

Il 2 ottobre i gamer di tutto il mondo si uniranno alla loro flotta per tentare di sconfiggere l'Impero Galattico o la Nuova Repubblica in STAR WARS: Squadrons, per questo motivo AMD ha lavorato per portare gameplay al livello successivo sulle schede grafiche Radeon.

Disponibili da oggi, i nuovi driver Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition 20.9.2 forniranno il supporto dal Day-0 per STAR WARS: Squadrons, garantendo prestazioni impressionanti e un gameplay ad alta velocità, dalla risoluzione in 1080p al 4K grazie alle GPU della gamma Radeon RX 5000.

Clicca qui per scaricare i nuovi driver Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition 20.9.2 (Win 10 64-bit)

Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition 20.9.1 Highlights

Fixed Issues

A black screen, system crash or TDR may occur while gaming when performing task switches, enabling performance metrics overlay, or having video content/web browsers open on secondary displays on Radeon RX 5000 series graphics products system configurations.

Project CARS 3 may experience performance issues when the Radeon Software performance metrics overlay is enabled.

Error 1603 may occur during Radeon Software installation on some AMD Ryzen 5 Mobile Processors with Radeon Graphics system configurations.

Error 195 may occur during Radeon Software installation on some AMD Ryzen 3 Mobile Processors with Radeon Vega Graphics.

On some displays, power cycling the display while Radeon FreeSync is enabled may cause the display to remain black until the system is rebooted or the display is hot plugged.

Flickering may occur in Borderlands 3 in some locations when Radeon Boost is enabled.

Decoding some HEVC content using AMF Decoder may result in corruption in the clips playback.

Performance Tuning fan profiles may sometimes not be applied after loading a saved profile.

Radeon Software may sometimes crash or automatically exit when performing a game scan in the Gaming tab.

Random color corruption may intermittently occur on some surfaces while playing matchmaking in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive.

Notifications may be missing icons or text when hotkeys are used to invoke some Radeon Software streaming and recording features.

Brightness flickering may be experienced on some VP9 video content playback through applications or web browsers on Radeon RX 5000 series graphics product system configurations.

Known Issues