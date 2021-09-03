Ultime notizie
NACON annuncia il lancio del nuovo MG-X, il controller ufficiale Xbox per il gioco mobile su Android
For Honor Anno 5 Stagione 3 Tempest disponibile dal 9 settembre
Aggiornamento NVIDIA Broadcast, disponibile ora la versione 1.3
GFN Thursday dà il benvenuto a 16 nuovi giochi al day one, incluso Life is Strange: True Colors
eFootball 2022 debutta il 30 Settembre, KONAMI svela i dettagli dei contenuti in-game
WRC 10 al debutto, disponibile il trailer di lancio
Scheduler di Windows 11: bene con Alder Lake, male con Ryzen
Hot Wheels Unleashed, svelati i contenuti post-lancio

GFN Thursday dà il benvenuto a 16 nuovi giochi al day one, incluso Life is Strange: True Colors

Dettagli
Categoria: Flash News


Share in Reddit
share with Whatsapp
share with Telegram

Questo GFN Thursday è qui giusto in tempo per farvi cominciare settembre con il piede giusto grazie ai nuovi titoli in arrivo su GeForce NOW: ben 16 nuovi giochi disponibili dal day one sono in arrivo. L'elenco include giochi entusiasmanti, tra cui Kena: Bridge of Spirits, Life is Strange: True Colors, Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous, Sable e WRC 10 FIA World Rally Championship.

In totale sono 34 i giochi previsti che entreranno a far parte della libreria GFN nel corso del mese. E 13 di essi si uniscono già questa settimana, tra cui il gioco di avventura, Song of Iron, il già citato Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous e WRC 10 FIA World Rally Championship.

GFN Thursday September 2

Di seguito la lista completa dei giochi che si uniscono alla libreria di GeForce NOW questa settimana:

  • Song of Iron (lancio su Steam, 31 agosto)
  • Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous (lancio su Steam 2 settembre e in arrivo su Epic Games Store)
  • WRC 10 FIA World Rally Championship (lancio su Steam, 2 settembre e in arrivo su Epic Games Store)
  • Golf Club: Wasteland (lancio su Steam, 3 settembre)
  • Yuku's Island Express (gratis su Epic Games Store, 2 settembre)
  • Deepest Chamber (Epic Games Store)
  • Devil Slayer - Raksasi (Steam)
  • Dorfromantik (Steam)
  • The Incredible Adventures of Van Helsing: Final Cut (Steam)
  • Ironsight (Steam)
  • Nine to Five (Steam)
  • Paint the Town Red (Steam)
  • Shadow Man Remastered (Epic Games Store)

Il resto del mese di settembre è pieno di nuove uscite al day1, come indicato di seguito:

  • Bus Simulator 21 (lancio su Steam, 7 settembre)
  • Dice Legacy (lancio su Steam, 9 settembre)
  • Life is Strange: True Colors (lancio su Steam, 10 settembre)
  • Honey, I Joined a Cult (lancio su Steam, 14 settembre)
  • Aragami 2 (lancio su Steam, 17 settembre)
  • Kena: Bridge of Spirits (lancio su Epic Games Store, 21 settembre)
  • Sable (lancio su Steam e su Epic Games Store, 23 settembre)
  • Encased: A Sci-Fi Post-Apocalyptic RPG (lancio su Steam, 26 settembre)
  • Lemnis Gate (lancio su Steam, 28 settembre)
  • Hot Wheels Unleashed (lancio su Steam e su Epic Games Store, 30 settembre)
  • Rogue Lords (lancio su Steam, 30 settembre e in arrivo su Epic Games Store)
  • AWAY: The Survival Series (lancio su Steam, 28 settembre)
  • American Fugitive (Steam)
  • Aragami (Steam)
  • Darwin Project (Steam)
  • Infinifactory (Steam)
  • Miscreated (Steam)
  • POSTAL Redux (Steam)
  • Professional Fishing (Steam)
  • Rustler (Steam)
  • Verdun (Steam and Epic Games Store)

 

 

 



Share in Reddit
share with Whatsapp
share with Telegram