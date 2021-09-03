GFN Thursday dà il benvenuto a 16 nuovi giochi al day one, incluso Life is Strange: True Colors

Questo GFN Thursday è qui giusto in tempo per farvi cominciare settembre con il piede giusto grazie ai nuovi titoli in arrivo su GeForce NOW: ben 16 nuovi giochi disponibili dal day one sono in arrivo. L'elenco include giochi entusiasmanti, tra cui Kena: Bridge of Spirits, Life is Strange: True Colors, Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous, Sable e WRC 10 FIA World Rally Championship.
In totale sono 34 i giochi previsti che entreranno a far parte della libreria GFN nel corso del mese. E 13 di essi si uniscono già questa settimana, tra cui il gioco di avventura, Song of Iron, il già citato Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous e WRC 10 FIA World Rally Championship.
Di seguito la lista completa dei giochi che si uniscono alla libreria di GeForce NOW questa settimana:
- Song of Iron (lancio su Steam, 31 agosto)
- Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous (lancio su Steam 2 settembre e in arrivo su Epic Games Store)
- WRC 10 FIA World Rally Championship (lancio su Steam, 2 settembre e in arrivo su Epic Games Store)
- Golf Club: Wasteland (lancio su Steam, 3 settembre)
- Yuku's Island Express (gratis su Epic Games Store, 2 settembre)
- Deepest Chamber (Epic Games Store)
- Devil Slayer - Raksasi (Steam)
- Dorfromantik (Steam)
- The Incredible Adventures of Van Helsing: Final Cut (Steam)
- Ironsight (Steam)
- Nine to Five (Steam)
- Paint the Town Red (Steam)
- Shadow Man Remastered (Epic Games Store)
Il resto del mese di settembre è pieno di nuove uscite al day1, come indicato di seguito:
- Bus Simulator 21 (lancio su Steam, 7 settembre)
- Dice Legacy (lancio su Steam, 9 settembre)
- Life is Strange: True Colors (lancio su Steam, 10 settembre)
- Honey, I Joined a Cult (lancio su Steam, 14 settembre)
- Aragami 2 (lancio su Steam, 17 settembre)
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits (lancio su Epic Games Store, 21 settembre)
- Sable (lancio su Steam e su Epic Games Store, 23 settembre)
- Encased: A Sci-Fi Post-Apocalyptic RPG (lancio su Steam, 26 settembre)
- Lemnis Gate (lancio su Steam, 28 settembre)
- Hot Wheels Unleashed (lancio su Steam e su Epic Games Store, 30 settembre)
- Rogue Lords (lancio su Steam, 30 settembre e in arrivo su Epic Games Store)
- AWAY: The Survival Series (lancio su Steam, 28 settembre)
- American Fugitive (Steam)
- Aragami (Steam)
- Darwin Project (Steam)
- Infinifactory (Steam)
- Miscreated (Steam)
- POSTAL Redux (Steam)
- Professional Fishing (Steam)
- Rustler (Steam)
- Verdun (Steam and Epic Games Store)