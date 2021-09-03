GFN Thursday dà il benvenuto a 16 nuovi giochi al day one, incluso Life is Strange: True Colors

Questo GFN Thursday è qui giusto in tempo per farvi cominciare settembre con il piede giusto grazie ai nuovi titoli in arrivo su GeForce NOW: ben 16 nuovi giochi disponibili dal day one sono in arrivo. L'elenco include giochi entusiasmanti, tra cui Kena: Bridge of Spirits, Life is Strange: True Colors, Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous, Sable e WRC 10 FIA World Rally Championship.

In totale sono 34 i giochi previsti che entreranno a far parte della libreria GFN nel corso del mese. E 13 di essi si uniscono già questa settimana, tra cui il gioco di avventura, Song of Iron, il già citato Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous e WRC 10 FIA World Rally Championship.

Di seguito la lista completa dei giochi che si uniscono alla libreria di GeForce NOW questa settimana:

Song of Iron (lancio su Steam, 31 agosto)

Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous (lancio su Steam 2 settembre e in arrivo su Epic Games Store)

WRC 10 FIA World Rally Championship (lancio su Steam, 2 settembre e in arrivo su Epic Games Store)

Golf Club: Wasteland (lancio su Steam, 3 settembre)

Yuku's Island Express (gratis su Epic Games Store, 2 settembre)

Deepest Chamber (Epic Games Store)

Devil Slayer - Raksasi (Steam)

Dorfromantik (Steam)

The Incredible Adventures of Van Helsing: Final Cut (Steam)

Ironsight (Steam)

Nine to Five (Steam)

Paint the Town Red (Steam)

Shadow Man Remastered (Epic Games Store)

Il resto del mese di settembre è pieno di nuove uscite al day1, come indicato di seguito: