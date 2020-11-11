Ultime notizie
ROG annuncia nuovi record su Crosshair VIII Dark Hero e Zen 3
ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) annuncia che l'overclocker Safedisk ha ottenuto 15 primi posti con ROG Crosshair VIII Dark Hero e con gli ultimi processori AMDRyzen. Crosshair VIII Dark Hero è stata affiancata da AMD Ryzen 5800, 5900X e 5950X per competere su 8, 12 e 16 core. I record sono stati raggiunti in Cinebench R15 e R20, Geekbench 3 e 4 e in una serie di benchmark di processori spinti al massimo (GPUPI 1B, HWBot x265, wPrime 1024M). In aggiunta ai punteggi multi-core, Safedisk è anche riuscito a superare il record mondiale di Geekbench4.

Durante i suoi test da record, Safedisk ha superato diverse volte la soglia dei 6 GHz, toccando quota 6075 MHz su tutti i core in GPUPI 3.2 1B a 16 core e raggiungendolo di nuovo mentre infrangeva il record su singolo core. Di seguito sono presenti punteggi e specifiche hardware.

asus rog logo

World Record*

Geekbench4 - Single Core

11002

8-Core Global First Places

Cinebench R15

3502 cb

Cinebench R20

7977 pts

Geekbench3 - Multi Core

63565

HWBot x265 Benchmark - 4K

27.54 fps

12-Core Global First Places

Cinebench R15

5228 cb

Cinebench R20

11883 pts

Geekbench3 - Multi Core

92598

GPUPI for CPU - 1B

47.849 s

HWBot x265 Benchmark - 4K

40.651 fps

wPrime - 1024m

31.885 sec

16-Core Global First Places

Cinebench R11.5

75.24 pts

Cinebench R15

6809 cb

Geekbench3 - Multi Core

118010

Geekbench4 - Multi Core

88527

HWBot x265 Benchmark - 1080p

207.458 fps

Hardware

CPU

AMDRyzen5800X, 5900X, and 5950X

Scheda Madre

ROG Crosshair VIII Dark Hero

RAM

G.SKILL Trident Royal F4-4000C15D-16GTRS

Scheda video

NVIDIAGeForceGT 710

Alimentatore

Enermax MaxTytan 1250W Titanium

Sistema di raffreddamento

Custom liquid nitrogen setup

* I punteggi sono stati registrati internamente, ma saranno inviati a HWBot entro 24 ore.

** Tutti I punteggi sono stati registrati approssimativamente a 2020-11-05 15:00 GMT.

 

 



