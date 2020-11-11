ROG annuncia nuovi record su Crosshair VIII Dark Hero e Zen 3

ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) annuncia che l'overclocker Safedisk ha ottenuto 15 primi posti con ROG Crosshair VIII Dark Hero e con gli ultimi processori AMDRyzen. Crosshair VIII Dark Hero è stata affiancata da AMD Ryzen 5800, 5900X e 5950X per competere su 8, 12 e 16 core. I record sono stati raggiunti in Cinebench R15 e R20, Geekbench 3 e 4 e in una serie di benchmark di processori spinti al massimo (GPUPI 1B, HWBot x265, wPrime 1024M). In aggiunta ai punteggi multi-core, Safedisk è anche riuscito a superare il record mondiale di Geekbench4.
Durante i suoi test da record, Safedisk ha superato diverse volte la soglia dei 6 GHz, toccando quota 6075 MHz su tutti i core in GPUPI 3.2 1B a 16 core e raggiungendolo di nuovo mentre infrangeva il record su singolo core. Di seguito sono presenti punteggi e specifiche hardware.
|
World Record*
|
Geekbench4 - Single Core
|
8-Core Global First Places
|
Cinebench R15
|
3502 cb
|
Cinebench R20
|
7977 pts
|
Geekbench3 - Multi Core
|
63565
|
HWBot x265 Benchmark - 4K
|
27.54 fps
|
12-Core Global First Places
|
Cinebench R15
|
5228 cb
|
Cinebench R20
|
11883 pts
|
Geekbench3 - Multi Core
|
92598
|
GPUPI for CPU - 1B
|
47.849 s
|
HWBot x265 Benchmark - 4K
|
40.651 fps
|
wPrime - 1024m
|
31.885 sec
|
16-Core Global First Places
|
Cinebench R11.5
|
Cinebench R15
|
Geekbench3 - Multi Core
|
Geekbench4 - Multi Core
|
HWBot x265 Benchmark - 1080p
|
Hardware
|
CPU
|
AMDRyzen5800X, 5900X, and 5950X
|
Scheda Madre
|
ROG Crosshair VIII Dark Hero
|
RAM
|
G.SKILL Trident Royal F4-4000C15D-16GTRS
|
Scheda video
|
NVIDIAGeForceGT 710
|
Alimentatore
|
Enermax MaxTytan 1250W Titanium
|
Sistema di raffreddamento
|
Custom liquid nitrogen setup
* I punteggi sono stati registrati internamente, ma saranno inviati a HWBot entro 24 ore.
** Tutti I punteggi sono stati registrati approssimativamente a 2020-11-05 15:00 GMT.