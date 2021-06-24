Xbox e Warner Bros. annunciano il gioco arcade Space Jam: New Legends e un esclusivo Xbox Wireless Controller

Per celebrare il prossimo film in uscita Space Jam: New Legends, Xbox e Warner Bros. hanno appena annunciato Space Jam: New Legends – Il Gioco, un titolo in stile arcade per giocatori dai 10 anni in su e ispirato dai vincitori del nostro contest di dicembre.

Space Jam: New Legends – Il Gioco verrà lanciato in esclusiva il 1 luglio (2021), per un periodo di tempo limitato solo su Xbox Game Pass Perks, programma di benefici aggiuntivi e gratuiti tra cui add-on di gioco, oggetti di consumo e offerte dei partner disponibili per gli abbonati a Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, prima della sua disponibilità generale del 15 luglio. Perfetto per le famiglie, il titolo celebra la nuova pellicola avvalendosi dello stile tipico dei classici giochi arcade.

In più, Xbox e Warner Bros. hanno appena lanciato un esclusivo Xbox Wireless Controller, ispirato alla Tune Squad (immagini disponibili qui), che sarà disponibile all’acquisto l’8 luglio al prezzo di 64,9 euro presso il Microsoft Store e i principali retailer.

Dichiarazioni dei vincitori e dello studio di sviluppo:

“The biggest inspiration for my ideas for the game was my love for classic beat ‘em up games. With the theme and settings of ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’ and Looney Tunes there's so much room for creativity and having such lively characters makes even the thinking process so much fun!” - Ricky

“I love playing video games to experience the story, environment and mechanics. I am very excited and overjoyed to have my game idea brought to life by Xbox. It’s a dream come true. I can’t wait to get my hands on this game!” -Narayan

“Our team is mainly composed of game industry veterans who grew up when arcades were flourishing. That era of gaming is a constant reminder of some of the happiest times in our lives. That feeling of joy—along with the incredible Looney Tunes IP and of course a basketball icon like LeBron—is what drove us to try and capture the magic of those days and the spirit of games popular during that time. We wanted to bring a taste of that to modern gamers, especially those who never got to experience the days of arcades, while also reigniting a sense of nostalgia.” – Stephen Frost, Executive Producer, Digital Eclipse