Il Super Computer Aurora ancora posticipato, ci si rivolge a AMD e NVIDIA

L'Argonne National Laboratory, sotto le dirette dipendenze del United States Department of Energy, avrebbe dovuto ricevere il supercomputer Aurora (realizzato congiuntamente da Cray e Intel) nel 2018 ma, visti i numerosi posticipi, ha deciso di rivolgersi ad AMD e NVIDIA per avere un HPC potente ed in tempi brevi, al fine di non perdere troppo terreno nei confronti dei diretti concorrenti europei (Eni), cinesi (Tianhe-2A) e giapponesi (Fugaku).

Il Supercomputer Aurora avrebbe dovuto utilizzare gli Xeon basati su Sapphire Rapids a 10nm 3D-Gate e le GPU Ponte Vecchio realizzate a 7nm 3D-Gate, ma i problemi sopraggiunti in ambito produttivo stanno portando ad un posticipo dopo l'altro (l'ultimo parla di una possibile consegna nel 2022).

Poiché l'Argonne National Laboratory vuole un HPC utilizzabile il prima possibile, si è deciso di ordinarne un secondo, sempre presso Cray (ora HPE), chiamato Polaris. Questo sarà equipaggiato con CPU AMD EPYC, "Roime" e "Milan", e con GPGPU NVIDIA A100.

Dal comunicato ufficiale: "Polaris is designed with industry-leading high performance computing (HPC) and AI solutions to advance investigations into society’s most complex and pressing issues, from understanding the biology of viruses to revealing the secrets of the universe. It will also augment Argonne’s ongoing efforts and achievements in areas such as clean energy, climate resilience and manufacturing. In addition, Polaris will help researchers integrate HPC and AI with other experimental facilities, including Argonne’s Advanced Photon Source and the Center for Nanoscale Materials, both DOE Office of Science User Facilities".