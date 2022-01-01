Intel obbliga i produttori di MoBo a disabilitare completamente le istruzioni AVX512 in ADL-S

Fin dalla prima commercializzazione delle CPU Alder Lake, Intel aveva messo ben in chiaro che le istruzioni AVX512 sarebbero state disabilitate, soprattutto per limitare i consumi e, implicitamente, mantenere sotto controllo le temperature d'esercizio. Poiché le istruzioni AVX512 sono impossibili da disabilitare tramite un laser-cut, come ad esempio avviene per le iGPU, Intel ha dovuto farlo via software, cioè tramite i BIOS. Questo espediente è stato però aggirato: disabilitando gli E-Core (quelli ad alta efficienza) le istruzioni AVX512 possono essere nuovamente sfruttate con i P-Core (quelli ad alte prestazioni).

A causa di ciò sono dilagate sul web decine di recensioni e prove che cercano di esplicitare i consumi e l'efficienza energetica delle CPU Alder Lake con le istruzioni AVX512 attive. Intel, naturalmente, non ne è rimasta piacevolmente sorpresa ed ora, facendo valere tutto il proprio peso politico, vuole costringere i produttori di schede madri a rilasciare dei nuovi BIOS che non permettano più questo stratagemma.

Intel, in particolare, vede in alcuni test delle prove che metterebbero in cattiva luce gli E-Core, e che quindi stroncherebbero la scelta di utilizzare una configurazione mista big.LITTLE per delle CPU Desktop. Qui un esempio, tratto dal sito Igor's Lab: "In our tests we could already prove that AVX-512 on the Golden Cove P cores is indeed more efficient than AVX2 and even allows more computing power with less power consumption. The only prerequisite for AVX-512 is of course the deactivation of the Gracemont E cores, which simply physically lack the transistors for this instruction set. But we’ve also seen in our tests that the e-cores only provide performance gains in very few individual cases anyway, if not the outright opposite by slowing down the cache/ring and delaying memory accesses. Does the “E” then really still stand for “Efficiency” and not rather “Error” or “E-Waste”? Wouldn’t a CPU with only P-cores and AVX-512 be the far more economic and ecological approach?".