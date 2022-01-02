Lenovo abilita la funzionalità Platform Secure Boot di AMD nei propri PC

Il portale ServeTheHome ha portato alla luce l'ultima iniziativa di Lenovo: abiliterà la funzionalità Platform Secure Boot di AMD, così che le CPU installate sui propri PC non possano venire installate su schede madri che non siano di Lenovo stessa. Si tratta di una funzionalità presentata da AMD nel 2020, ed è finalizzata principalmente al mercato Server. Le prime CPU a farne uso, infatti, sono state quelle della famiglia EPYC: "The AMD Secure Boot feature (or platform secure boot) is a mitigation for firmware advanced persistent threats. It is a defense-in-depth feature designed to provide greater security in response to growing firmware-level attacks being seen across the industry. AMD Secure Boot extends the AMD silicon root of trust to help protect the system BIOS. This helps the system establish an unbroken chain of trust from the AMD silicon root of trust to the BIOS using AMD Secure Boot, and then from the system BIOS to the OS Bootloader using UEFI secure boot".

La funzionalità PSB, come era lecito aspettarsi, è stata implementata in tutte le CPU e APU di AMD da 2020 in avanti, non solo quelle dedicate al mercato Server, cioè EPYC, ma anche quelle dedicate al mercato Professionale, quali ThreadRipper, ThreadRipper Pro e Ryzen Pro. Poiché l'utilizzo di questa funzionalità è a discrezione del produttore dei PC e dei Server, AMD non ha alcuna voce in capitolo.

Lenovo non si è fatta problemi nell'implementarla in tutte le fasce di mercato, dai Server ai semplici PC d'ufficio, come è ben evidenziato nell'articolo di ServeTheHome: nel caso volessimo utilizzare le CPU vendute con i PC di Lenovo su un'altra scheda madre non ci riusciremo.

Of note, while i did not proceed booting the 4650G, I've tried the factory original 4750GE in 4 different motherboards, from Asus, Gigabtye, and Asrock(b450 and B550), the only thing it works in are other Lenovo boards Even though its in QVL and 4650G/5700G work — Dee (@FedsAgainstGunS) December 22, 2021

Se da un lato questa scelta permetterà a Lenovo di gestire meglio eventuali attacchi informatici, dall'altro renderà queste CPU, anche se perfettamente funzionanti, dei fermacarte: o nel caso si volessero utilizzare su schede madri di altri vendor se il PC di Lenovo si dovesse danneggiare o nel caso, dopo aver aggiornato la CPU, si volessero vendere quelle originali sostituite.