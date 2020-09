RTX 3090 è solo il 15% più veloce della RTX 3080 in 4K

Secondo quanto ha comunicato la stessa NVIDIA, il modello di punta delle schede "Ampere" dedicate al gaming sarà solo il 15% più veloce della GeForce RTX 3080, a fronte, però, di un prezzo d'acquisto più che doppio!

For gamers pushing the limits, the GeForce RTX 3090 is also the first GPU that lets you connect, play, capture, and watch in 8K HDR. That’s an insane 4x the pixels of 4K and 16x the pixels of 1080p.

For 4K gaming, the GeForce RTX 3090 is about 10-15% faster on average than the GeForce RTX 3080, and up to 50% faster than the TITAN RTX.

Since we built GeForce RTX 3090 for a unique group of users, like the TITAN RTX before it, we want to apologise upfront that this will be in limited supply on launch day. We know this is frustrating, and we’re working with our partners to increase the supply in the weeks to come.

