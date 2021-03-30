AIDA64 giunge alla versione v6.33, supporto alle CPU EPYC Milan

Con l'ultimo aggiornamento AIDA64 aggiunge il supporto alle CPU EPYC Milan di AMD, dotate del core Zen3, e alle GPU Radeon della serie RX 6700: "AIDA64 CPUID Panel, Cache & Memory Benchmark panel, GPGPU Benchmark panel, System Stability Test, and all cache, memory and processor benchmarks are fully optimized for AMD Zen 3 based Epyc Milan server processors, Ryzen Vermeer desktop CPUs, and Cezanne desktop and mobile APUs, utilizing AVX2, FMA3, AES-NI and SHA instructions. Detailed chipset information for the integrated memory controllers and integrated south bridges of various AMD Zen 3 processors. Support for PCI Express 4.0 controllers and devices".
Qui di seguito le nuove funzionalità:
- Enhanced support for AMD Epyc 7003 Milan CPU
- SteelSeries Apex 5 OLED display support
- Aqua Computer High Flow Next sensor support
- Monitoring of Corsair H60i, H100i, H115i, H150i RGB Pro XT liquid coolers
- Improvements for Intel B560 and Z590 chipset based motherboards
- NZXT Smart Device sensor support
- GPU details for AMD Radeon RX 6600 and 6700 Series
- GPU details for nVIDIA CMP 30HX, CMP 40HX, GeForce GT 1010
AIDA64 Extreme è disponibile sullo store online Italiano ufficiale al prezzo di 33.90 Euro
