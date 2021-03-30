Ultime notizie
AIDA64 giunge alla versione v6.33, supporto alle CPU EPYC Milan
SilverStone Technology annuncia il nuovo alimentatore Essential ARGB 500W 80+ Bronze
One Time Password, reminder e avvisi legati all'eCommerce fanno la parte del leone tra gli SMS ricevuti
G.SKILL annuncia i nuovi Extreme Speed Memory Kit fino a DDR4-5333 per la piattaforma Intel Z590
ASRock lancia la motherboard Z590 OC Formula per le CPU Intel di 11a generazione
Epic Games e AMD potenziano la produttività e la creatività degli sviluppatori che lavorano da remoto
Xiaomi svela finalmente il nuovo Mi MIX FOLD
Driver Nvidia Game Ready 465.89 WHQL, aggiunto il supporto di NVIDIA Reflex per Rainbow Six Siege

AIDA64 giunge alla versione v6.33, supporto alle CPU EPYC Milan

Dettagli
Categoria: Software


Share in Reddit
share with Whatsapp
share with Telegram

Con l'ultimo aggiornamento AIDA64 aggiunge il supporto alle CPU EPYC Milan di AMD, dotate del core Zen3, e alle GPU Radeon della serie RX 6700: "AIDA64 CPUID Panel, Cache & Memory Benchmark panel, GPGPU Benchmark panel, System Stability Test, and all cache, memory and processor benchmarks are fully optimized for AMD Zen 3 based Epyc Milan server processors, Ryzen Vermeer desktop CPUs, and Cezanne desktop and mobile APUs, utilizing AVX2, FMA3, AES-NI and SHA instructions. Detailed chipset information for the integrated memory controllers and integrated south bridges of various AMD Zen 3 processors. Support for PCI Express 4.0 controllers and devices".

Qui di seguito le nuove funzionalità:

  • Enhanced support for AMD Epyc 7003 Milan CPU
  • SteelSeries Apex 5 OLED display support
  • Aqua Computer High Flow Next sensor support
  • Monitoring of Corsair H60i, H100i, H115i, H150i RGB Pro XT liquid coolers
  • Improvements for Intel B560 and Z590 chipset based motherboards
  • NZXT Smart Device sensor support
  • GPU details for AMD Radeon RX 6600 and 6700 Series
  • GPU details for nVIDIA CMP 30HX, CMP 40HX, GeForce GT 1010

AIDA64 Extreme è disponibile sullo store online Italiano ufficiale al prezzo di 33.90 Euro

 Letture consigliate:

 

 



Share in Reddit
share with Whatsapp
share with Telegram