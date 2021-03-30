AIDA64 giunge alla versione v6.33, supporto alle CPU EPYC Milan

Con l'ultimo aggiornamento AIDA64 aggiunge il supporto alle CPU EPYC Milan di AMD, dotate del core Zen3, e alle GPU Radeon della serie RX 6700: "AIDA64 CPUID Panel, Cache & Memory Benchmark panel, GPGPU Benchmark panel, System Stability Test, and all cache, memory and processor benchmarks are fully optimized for AMD Zen 3 based Epyc Milan server processors, Ryzen Vermeer desktop CPUs, and Cezanne desktop and mobile APUs, utilizing AVX2, FMA3, AES-NI and SHA instructions. Detailed chipset information for the integrated memory controllers and integrated south bridges of various AMD Zen 3 processors. Support for PCI Express 4.0 controllers and devices".

Qui di seguito le nuove funzionalità:

Enhanced support for AMD Epyc 7003 Milan CPU

SteelSeries Apex 5 OLED display support

Aqua Computer High Flow Next sensor support

Monitoring of Corsair H60i, H100i, H115i, H150i RGB Pro XT liquid coolers

Improvements for Intel B560 and Z590 chipset based motherboards

NZXT Smart Device sensor support

GPU details for AMD Radeon RX 6600 and 6700 Series

GPU details for nVIDIA CMP 30HX, CMP 40HX, GeForce GT 1010

AIDA64 Extreme è disponibile sullo store online Italiano ufficiale al prezzo di 33.90 Euro

