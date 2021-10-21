Finalwire rilascia AIDA64 v6.50: si intravede Alder Lake

Send by email

share with Telegram

share with Whatsapp

Share in Reddit

Finawire ha rilasciato la versione 6.50 di AIDA64, un aggiornamento che non porta con sé alcun cambiamento trascendentale, ma solamente qualche aggiunta di relativo interesse. Tra le aggiunte più interessanti non possiamo non citare il supporto migliorato alle CPU Alder Lake di Intel, ormai prossime alla commercializzazione, e alle GPU di NVIDIA della serie CMP, dedicata espressamente ai miner.

New features & improvements of AIDA64 v6.50:

Microsoft Windows 11 and Windows Server 2022 support

AVX2 and FMA accelerated 64-bit benchmarks for AMD 4700S Cardinal CPU

Improved support for Intel Alder Lake CPU

Aqua Computer LeakShield sensor support

Improved support for processors with 64 or more cores

Matrix Orbital EVE4 and VoCore LCD support

Enhanced support for LGA-1700 motherboards

Support for VMware Workstation v16

Ramaxel AM620 and AV310 SSD support

GPU details for AMD Radeon RX 6600M and 6700M Series

GPU details for nVIDIA CMP 50HX, CMP 170HX, GeForce RTX 3000 LHR Series

AIDA64 Extreme è disponibile sullo store online Italiano ufficiale al prezzo di 33.90 Euro

Letture consigliate: