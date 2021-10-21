Finalwire rilascia AIDA64 v6.50: si intravede Alder Lake

Finawire ha rilasciato la versione 6.50 di AIDA64, un aggiornamento che non porta con sé alcun cambiamento trascendentale, ma solamente qualche aggiunta di relativo interesse. Tra le aggiunte più interessanti non possiamo non citare il supporto migliorato alle CPU Alder Lake di Intel, ormai prossime alla commercializzazione, e alle GPU di NVIDIA della serie CMP, dedicata espressamente ai miner.
New features & improvements of AIDA64 v6.50:
- Microsoft Windows 11 and Windows Server 2022 support
- AVX2 and FMA accelerated 64-bit benchmarks for AMD 4700S Cardinal CPU
- Improved support for Intel Alder Lake CPU
- Aqua Computer LeakShield sensor support
- Improved support for processors with 64 or more cores
- Matrix Orbital EVE4 and VoCore LCD support
- Enhanced support for LGA-1700 motherboards
- Support for VMware Workstation v16
- Ramaxel AM620 and AV310 SSD support
- GPU details for AMD Radeon RX 6600M and 6700M Series
- GPU details for nVIDIA CMP 50HX, CMP 170HX, GeForce RTX 3000 LHR Series
AIDA64 Extreme è disponibile sullo store online Italiano ufficiale al prezzo di 33.90 Euro
