FinalWire rilascia AIDA64 v6.60 per il pieno supporto a Windows 11

L'arrivo di Windows 11 rende necessario l'update di tutti i software oggi in commercio, così che non vi siano complicazioniper l'utente finale (AKA, bug). AIDA64 non fa eccezione ed ecco giungere la nuova versione 6.60. Questa, infatti, non porta con sé particolari novità, quanto piuttosto la piena compatibilità con il più recente sistema operativo di Microsoft.

Qui di seguito le principali feature introdotte:

  • AVX-512 and AVX2 accelerated benchmarks for Intel Alder Lake and Raptor Lake
  • Improved support for Intel Raptor Lake CPU and DDR5 memory modules
  • Support for DDR5 XMP 3.0 memory profiles
  • Microsoft Windows 10 21H2 November 2021 Update support
  • Microsoft Windows 11 and Windows Server 2022 support
  • Preliminary support for Intel Meteor Lake CPU
  • GPU details for nVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 12GB and GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Laptop

AIDA64 Extreme è disponibile sullo store online Italiano ufficiale al prezzo di 33.90 Euro

