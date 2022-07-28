Intel stacca la spina al supporto software delle iGPU di 10° gen o precedenti

Con la prossima release dei Driver video, la 31.0.101.3222, Intel renderà Legacy le iGPU precedenti alla 11° generazione, supportandole solamente per risolvere eventuali bug di estrema gravità. Questo si legge sul sito di Intel: "Intel will be moving 6th - 10th Gen Intel Processor Graphics and related Intel Atom®, Pentium®, and Celeron® processor graphics to a legacy software support model. For more information on this support update and additional changes to the driver package, see Graphics Driver Support Update for 10th Generation and Older Intel Processor Graphics".

Si tratta di una decisione alquanto discutibile, in quanto le iGPU di decima generazione le possiamo trovare in diverse CPU piuttosto recenti, alcune ancora in vendita in Notebook e Barebone economici. Pensiamo alle CPU Celeron N3350 e Pentium N4200 (Apollo Lake) e Celeron N5100 (Jasper Lake). Quest'ultima CPU, ad esempio, è stata commercializzata nella prima metà del 2021, quindi poco più di un anno fa.

Qui la lista delle CPU interessate da questa decisione:

6th Gen Intel® Core™ processor family (Codename Skylake) (1903-21H1)

7th Gen Intel® Core™ processor family (Codename Kaby Lake) (1903-21H1)

8th Gen Intel® Core™ processor family (Codename Kaby Lake-R, Coffee Lake, Whiskey Lake) (1903+)

9th Gen Intel® Core™ processor family (Codename Coffee Lake-R) (1903+)

10th Gen Intel® Core™ processor family (Codename Comet Lake, Amber Lake, Ice Lake) (1903+)

Intel® Core™ Processor with Intel® Hybrid Technology (Codename Lakefield) (1909+)

Intel® Atom®, Pentium® and Celeron® processor family (Codename Apollo Lake, Elkhart Lake) (1809+)

Intel® Pentium® and Celeron® processor family (Codename Gemini Lake, Jasper Lake) (1903-21H1, 1909+)

Speriamo, almeno, che i bug più fastidiosi, nel caso si presentino con software "importanti", possano venire risolti bene ed in fretta.