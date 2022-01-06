Ultime notizie
Norton Antivirus Suite e l'utility di mining nascosta

Una settimana fa, l'utente di Twitter Maxius aveva pubblicato un tweet in cui menzionava la presenza di uno strano processo della suite di Norton, chiamato NCrypt.exe. Dopo qualche analisi, si è scoperto che questo processo non è altro che un Cryptocurrency miner, cioè un software che serve per minare le monete virtuali. Per il momento Norton Crypto è dedicato solo al mining di Ethereum, ma altre monete potrebbero essere aggiunte in futuro: "Norton Crypto supports Ethereum crypto mining. We will look at potentially adding other currencies in the future".

Norton, naturalmente, ha risposto subito alle accuse, affermando che si tratta di una funzionalità opzionale del tutto legittima e che, in fase di setup, è possibile evitare d'installare. Una volta installata, però, risulterà essere decisamente complicata da rimuovere, ma questo è un altro discorso ...

In ultimo, Norton, per ingraziarsi gli utenti, è addirittura disposta a donare loro ben il 15% dei proventi dell'utility, se vi si collega il proprio Wallet: "Norton Crypto is included as part of Norton 360 subscriptions. However, there are coin mining fees as well as transaction costs to transfer Ethereum. The coin mining fee is currently 15% of the crypto allocated to the miner".

Alcuni utenti, comunque, non sembrano averla presa bene. Giustamente.

 

 



