Norton Antivirus Suite e l'utility di mining nascosta

Una settimana fa, l'utente di Twitter Maxius aveva pubblicato un tweet in cui menzionava la presenza di uno strano processo della suite di Norton, chiamato NCrypt.exe. Dopo qualche analisi, si è scoperto che questo processo non è altro che un Cryptocurrency miner, cioè un software che serve per minare le monete virtuali. Per il momento Norton Crypto è dedicato solo al mining di Ethereum, ma altre monete potrebbero essere aggiunte in futuro: "Norton Crypto supports Ethereum crypto mining. We will look at potentially adding other currencies in the future".

Norton is installing a Cryptocurrency miner called Norton Crypto (NCrypt.exe) on end user systems with out so much as a dialogue during the install of its security product. — Maxius (@mAxius) December 31, 2021

Norton, naturalmente, ha risposto subito alle accuse, affermando che si tratta di una funzionalità opzionale del tutto legittima e che, in fase di setup, è possibile evitare d'installare. Una volta installata, però, risulterà essere decisamente complicata da rimuovere, ma questo è un altro discorso ...

Hi Maxius, wanted to make sure you understand this is an opt-in feature only. This is not enabled without user permission. Please find the updated FAQ here and let us know if you have any further questions. Thank you https://t.co/OST7ne6O8A — Norton (@Norton) January 5, 2022

In ultimo, Norton, per ingraziarsi gli utenti, è addirittura disposta a donare loro ben il 15% dei proventi dell'utility, se vi si collega il proprio Wallet: "Norton Crypto is included as part of Norton 360 subscriptions. However, there are coin mining fees as well as transaction costs to transfer Ethereum. The coin mining fee is currently 15% of the crypto allocated to the miner".

Alcuni utenti, comunque, non sembrano averla presa bene. Giustamente.