Ultime notizie
Nuova vulnerabilità per le CPU Intel: ÆPIC Leak
XPG svela le nuove ventole PWM HURRICANE ARGB 120mm e 140mm
Samsung presenta Galaxy Z Flip4 e Galaxy Z Fold4
Shuttle lancia il nuovo XPC Barebone XH510G2
Intel presenta le nuove schede grafiche Arc Pro
Parallels lancia Parallels Desktop 18 per Mac
Risultati preliminari 2Q22 per NVIDIA: la crisi del mining l'ha danneggiata
I consigli di CertiDeal per proteggere lo smartphone durante l’estate

Nuova vulnerabilità per le CPU Intel: ÆPIC Leak

Dettagli
Categoria: Software
Share
Share


Tweet
Share in Reddit
share with Whatsapp
share with Telegram
Share

Recentemente è ventuta alla luce una nuova vulnerabilità che colpisce le CPU Intel dalla gen 10th in poi: "ÆPIC Leak is the first CPU bug able to architecturally disclose sensitive data. It leverages a vulnerability in recent Intel CPUs to leak secrets from the processor itself: on most 10th, 11th and 12th generation Intel CPUs the APIC MMIO undefined range incorrectly returns stale data from the cache hierarchy. In contrast to transient execution attacks like Meltdown and Spectre, ÆPIC Leak is an architectural bug: the sensitive data gets directly disclosed without relying on any (noisy) side channel".

Per sfruttare questa vulnerabilità bisogna necessariamente essere in possesso dei privilegi da amministratore, quindi in linea teorica si dovrebbe essere completamente al sicuro. Il problema sopraggiunge quando a gestire questi privilegi ci pensa la tecnologia SGX di Intel, già protagonista in passato in senso negativo. Per questo motivo è auspicabile patchare il sistema per limitare questa eventualià.

Questa vulnerabilità è stata scoperta da una equipe di diversi ricercatori, facenti parte dell'Università La Sapienza di Roma (ricercatore Pietro Borrello), del Graz Institute of Technology, dell'Amazon Web Services e del CISPA Helmholtz Center for Information Security.

 

 

 

Share
Share


Tweet
Share in Reddit
share with Whatsapp
share with Telegram
Share