Nuova vulnerabilità per le CPU Intel: ÆPIC Leak

Recentemente è ventuta alla luce una nuova vulnerabilità che colpisce le CPU Intel dalla gen 10th in poi: "ÆPIC Leak is the first CPU bug able to architecturally disclose sensitive data. It leverages a vulnerability in recent Intel CPUs to leak secrets from the processor itself: on most 10th, 11th and 12th generation Intel CPUs the APIC MMIO undefined range incorrectly returns stale data from the cache hierarchy. In contrast to transient execution attacks like Meltdown and Spectre, ÆPIC Leak is an architectural bug: the sensitive data gets directly disclosed without relying on any (noisy) side channel".

Per sfruttare questa vulnerabilità bisogna necessariamente essere in possesso dei privilegi da amministratore, quindi in linea teorica si dovrebbe essere completamente al sicuro. Il problema sopraggiunge quando a gestire questi privilegi ci pensa la tecnologia SGX di Intel, già protagonista in passato in senso negativo. Per questo motivo è auspicabile patchare il sistema per limitare questa eventualià.

Today we disclose ÆPIC Leak: Architecturally Leaking Uninitialized Data from the Microarchitecture 🔥

It is the *first* architectural CPU bug able to leak sensitive data from the cache hierarchy: like an uninitialized read but in the CPU itself.https://t.co/JLctj5StjP pic.twitter.com/IHF6F4Vh6L — Pietro Borrello (@borrello_pietro) August 9, 2022

Questa vulnerabilità è stata scoperta da una equipe di diversi ricercatori, facenti parte dell'Università La Sapienza di Roma (ricercatore Pietro Borrello), del Graz Institute of Technology, dell'Amazon Web Services e del CISPA Helmholtz Center for Information Security.