Rilasciato AIDA64 v6.70, ottimizzati i benchmark

Finalwire recentemente ha rilasciato la versione 6.70 della propria suite AIDA64. Questa porta con sé diversi affinamenti, soprattutto per quanto riguarda i benchmark integrati, ora ottimizzati per sfruttare al meglio le feature di diverse recenti CPU di Intel: "64-bit multi-threaded AVX2 and SSE4 optimized benchmarks for Intel Jasper Lake and Lakefield desktop and mobile processors and for the upcoming Alder Lake-N based desktop and mobile CPUs. AIDA64 benchmarks and System Stability Test now utilize AVX-512, AVX2, AVX, Fused Multiply-Add (FMA) instructions, and AES-NI hardware acceleration of capable Intel processors. Optimized AVX-512 stress testing of Intel Skylake-X, Cannon Lake, Ice Lake, Tiger Lake, Rocket Lake, Alder Lake and Raptor Lake processors".
Miglioramenti e nuove feature:
- AVX2 optimized benchmarks for Intel Alder Lake-N CPU
- SSE4 accelerated benchmarks for Intel Jasper Lake and Lakefield processors
- Improved LCD display support for Crystalfontz CFA Series
- Enhanced support for LGA-1700 motherboards
- Optimized AVX-512 stress testing of Intel Skylake-X, Cannon Lake, Ice Lake, Tiger Lake, Rocket Lake, Alder Lake and Raptor Lake processors
- WDDM 3.1 support
- GPU details for AMD Radeon RX 6400 and Radeon RX 6500 XT
- GPU details for nVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 12GB and GeForce RTX 3090 Ti
AIDA64 Extreme è disponibile sullo store online Italiano ufficiale al prezzo di 33.90 Euro
Letture consigliate:
- L'utilizzo professionale di AIDA64? La parola a Tamás Miklós
- Intervista a Tamás Miklós, Lead Developer di AIDA64
- Gli strumenti utilizzati dalla redazione - CAP 1: il SensorPanel di AIDA64