Rilasciato AIDA64 v6.70, ottimizzati i benchmark

Finalwire recentemente ha rilasciato la versione 6.70 della propria suite AIDA64. Questa porta con sé diversi affinamenti, soprattutto per quanto riguarda i benchmark integrati, ora ottimizzati per sfruttare al meglio le feature di diverse recenti CPU di Intel: "64-bit multi-threaded AVX2 and SSE4 optimized benchmarks for Intel Jasper Lake and Lakefield desktop and mobile processors and for the upcoming Alder Lake-N based desktop and mobile CPUs. AIDA64 benchmarks and System Stability Test now utilize AVX-512, AVX2, AVX, Fused Multiply-Add (FMA) instructions, and AES-NI hardware acceleration of capable Intel processors. Optimized AVX-512 stress testing of Intel Skylake-X, Cannon Lake, Ice Lake, Tiger Lake, Rocket Lake, Alder Lake and Raptor Lake processors".

Miglioramenti e nuove feature:

AVX2 optimized benchmarks for Intel Alder Lake-N CPU

SSE4 accelerated benchmarks for Intel Jasper Lake and Lakefield processors

Improved LCD display support for Crystalfontz CFA Series

Enhanced support for LGA-1700 motherboards

Optimized AVX-512 stress testing of Intel Skylake-X, Cannon Lake, Ice Lake, Tiger Lake, Rocket Lake, Alder Lake and Raptor Lake processors

WDDM 3.1 support

GPU details for AMD Radeon RX 6400 and Radeon RX 6500 XT

GPU details for nVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 12GB and GeForce RTX 3090 Ti

AIDA64 Extreme è disponibile sullo store online Italiano ufficiale al prezzo di 33.90 Euro

Letture consigliate: