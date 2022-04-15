Rilasciato AIDA64 v6.70, ottimizzati i benchmark

Ultime notizie
Finalwire recentemente ha rilasciato la versione 6.70 della propria suite AIDA64. Questa porta con sé diversi affinamenti, soprattutto per quanto riguarda i benchmark integrati, ora ottimizzati per sfruttare al meglio le feature di diverse recenti CPU di Intel: "64-bit multi-threaded AVX2 and SSE4 optimized benchmarks for Intel Jasper Lake and Lakefield desktop and mobile processors and for the upcoming Alder Lake-N based desktop and mobile CPUs. AIDA64 benchmarks and System Stability Test now utilize AVX-512, AVX2, AVX, Fused Multiply-Add (FMA) instructions, and AES-NI hardware acceleration of capable Intel processors. Optimized AVX-512 stress testing of Intel Skylake-X, Cannon Lake, Ice Lake, Tiger Lake, Rocket Lake, Alder Lake and Raptor Lake processors".

Miglioramenti e nuove feature:

  • AVX2 optimized benchmarks for Intel Alder Lake-N CPU
  • SSE4 accelerated benchmarks for Intel Jasper Lake and Lakefield processors
  • Improved LCD display support for Crystalfontz CFA Series
  • Enhanced support for LGA-1700 motherboards
  • Optimized AVX-512 stress testing of Intel Skylake-X, Cannon Lake, Ice Lake, Tiger Lake, Rocket Lake, Alder Lake and Raptor Lake processors
  • WDDM 3.1 support
  • GPU details for AMD Radeon RX 6400 and Radeon RX 6500 XT
  • GPU details for nVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 12GB and GeForce RTX 3090 Ti

AIDA64 Extreme è disponibile sullo store online Italiano ufficiale al prezzo di 33.90 Euro

