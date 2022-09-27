Some AM5 mainboard manufacturers want to save every single penny

During the last two years, the users were rightly upset because of AMD policy about the X370 upgradability to the new Ryzen 5000 SKUs. Lately AMD has released a new AGESA BIOS in order to support the newest CPUs with the old chipsets, so the things have indeed quietened down. However, the new BIOS is "fat" and the mainboard manufacturers were forced to remove the support of some old SKUs (Bristol Ridge APUs and, sometimes, the first generation of Ryzen CPUs), due to the small Flash Memory chip (64 Mb or 128 Mb).

After this adventure, we would expect that the mainboard manufacturers use a 256 Mb Flash Memory chip, in order to avoid a similar situation. But did they? Not 100%. We can see that a high end mainboard is still using a small Flash Memory chip. When you look for a new mainboard, choose wisely ... especially if you want to buy a B650 mainboard.

AsRock

Mainboard X670E Taichi Carrara X670E Taichi X670E Steel Legend X670E PG Lightning X670E Pro RS Flash Memory Size 256 Mb 128 Mb 256 Mb 256 Mb 256 Mb

Asus

Mainboard ROG CROSSHAIR X670E GENE TUF GAMING X670E-PLUS WIFI ProArt X670E-CREATOR WIFI PRIME X670-P WIFI PRIME X670E-PRO WIFI PRIME X670-P Flash Memory Size 256 Mb 256 Mb 256 Mb 256 Mb 256 Mb 256 Mb

Gigabyte

Mainboard X670E AORUS XTREME X670E AORUS MASTER X670 AORUS ELITE AX X670 GAMING X AX Flash Memory Size 256 Mb 256 Mb 256 Mb 256 Mb

MSI