Samsung collaborates with Mentor: will Intel be a Samsung customer?

According to a recent news, Mentor and Samsung are now collaborating to develop a new reference kit designed to help mutual customers. It could be a sign about the debated Intel's use of Samsung FABs, after the 10nm and 7nm débâcle: "Mentor is pleased to collaborate with Samsung as we continue to deliver advanced technologies that help our shared customers deliver innovative and compelling ICs to market more quickly".

Mentor, along with Synopsys, is the main EDA Intel partner, as you can see here. Synopsys, on the other hand, is already a Samsung partner for many years.

Maybe the rumor below may be right. ;)

 

 

 



